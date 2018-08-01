Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA shows off her beautiful and expansive home, money is good (VIDEO)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Citizen TV’s anchor, Yvonne Okwara, is among the most marketable media girls in the Country.

She has created a strong brand over the years and that’s why media houses spend millions to woo her.

The popular TV girl is doing well financially and eating life with a big spoon.

She posted this nice video flaunting her beautiful and expansive home that looks like a mini-palace.

The place is so cool and peaceful.

