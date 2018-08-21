Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA gushes over her husband, ANDREW MATOLE, in a sweet social media post (LOOK)

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband.





The seasoned journalist, who recently quit KTN for the Royal Media owned TV, is not known to flaunt her private life on social media but once in a while she reminds us that she’s happily married.

Yvonne first met her husband and renowned veterinary Surgeon Andrew Matole at his office where she had taken her sick pet for treatment.





She was 31 at the time and he was 47.





Their age difference left tongues wagging but it never bothered her.





Speaking in a recent interview, Yvonne said:





“ People talked. People said things. That’s what comes with having a job in the limelight, but again, no one lives my life but me.





“My husband is my best friend, we get along incredibly well, and none of these other issues have ever mattered.





Well, it seems she’s still madly in love with him several months after their wedding as this post attest.





Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo below with the caption:

“ This post is about the man behind the camera. The man who took this picture. My rock. My ride or die! Best friend! Love of my life! #TillTheEndOfTime AMK 😍 ”



