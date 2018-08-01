Check out our tips for 16 matches to be played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have a 90% success rate

, , , , , , 09:53


Friday, August 31, 2018 - Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 16 matches where you can make good money.

From the English Premier League to Bundesliga to La Liga to Serie A, we have carefully selected stand out matches and their likely outcome.

You can make up to Sh7,000 from just Sh100 stake. Go here>>>

Check out our tips below.

ENP (14:30) Leicester v Liverpool -2 and BTTS

ENP (17:00) Chelsea v Bournemouth -1

ENP (17:00) Crystal Palace v Southampton -1 Go here>>>

ENP (17:00) Everton v Huddersfield -1

ENP (19:30) Man City v Newcastle -1 and over 2.5

ENC (17:00) Wigan v Rotherham -1 and over 2.5

ENL1 (17:00) Peterborough v Doncaster -1

ENL1 (17:00) Portsmouth v Plymouth -1 Go here>>>

IT1 (21:30) Parma v Juventus -2

ES1 (21:45) Real Madrid v Leganes -1 and over 2.5

DE1 (16:30) Hoffenheim v Freiburg -1

DE1 (16:30) Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg -1 Go here>>>

DE1 (16:30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen –GG

FR1 (18:00) Nimes v PSG -2 and over 2.5

NED (20:5) PSV v Willem 11 -1 and over 2.5

PT1 (23:00) Sporting CP v CD Feirense-1

Good Luck and get this 100% BONUS 

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over Sh 6,000 from just a Sh 300 stake.

Friday, August 31, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno