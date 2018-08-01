Check out our tips for 16 matches to be played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have a 90% success rate

Friday, August 31, 2018 - Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 16 matches where you can make good money.





From the English Premier League to Bundesliga to La Liga to Serie A, we have carefully selected stand out matches and their likely outcome.





You can make up to Sh7,000 from just Sh100 stake.





Check out our tips below.





ENP (14:30) Leicester v Liverpool -2 and BTTS





ENP (17:00) Chelsea v Bournemouth -1





ENP (17:00) Crystal Palace v Southampton -1





ENP (17:00) Everton v Huddersfield -1





ENP (19:30) Man City v Newcastle -1 and over 2.5





ENC (17:00) Wigan v Rotherham -1 and over 2.5





ENL1 (17:00) Peterborough v Doncaster -1





ENL1 (17:00) Portsmouth v Plymouth -1





IT1 (21:30) Parma v Juventus -2





ES1 (21:45) Real Madrid v Leganes -1 and over 2.5





DE1 (16:30) Hoffenheim v Freiburg -1





DE1 (16:30) Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg -1





DE1 (16:30) Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen –GG





FR1 (18:00) Nimes v PSG -2 and over 2.5





NED (20:5) PSV v Willem 11 -1 and over 2.5





PT1 (23:00) Sporting CP v CD Feirense-1



