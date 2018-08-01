Check out our tips 17 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have 90% success rate

Friday, August 24, 2018 - Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good money.





All the major leagues across Europe are up and running from the English Premier League to Bundesliga to La Liga to Serie A which is a good opportunity to make some cash while enjoying the action on the pitch.





Check out our tips below.





ENG1 (14:30) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Man City -2 and over 2.5





ENG1 (17:00) AFC Bournemouth V Everton -GG





ENG1 (17:00) Arsenal V West Ham United-1 and over 1.5





ENG1 (17:00) Southampton V Leicester City -GG





ENG1 (19:30) Liverpool V Brighton & Hove Albion -1 and over 2.5





ENC (17:00) Aston Villa v Reading -1





ENC (17:00) Derby v Preston -1





ENC (17:00) Norwich v Leeds –GG





ENC (17:00) QPR V Wigan –over 2.5





IT1 (19:00) Juventus v Lazio -1





ES1 (21:15) Athletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano -1





ES1 (23:15) Real Valladolid v Barcelona -2 and over 2.5





DE1 (19:30) B. Moenchenglab v Bayer Leverkusen –GG





FR1 (18:00) PSG v Angers -1 and over 2.5





BE1 (19:00)Stndard Liege v ST. Truiden -1





PT1 (FC Porto v Victoria de Guimaraes -1





CH1 (18:30) Young Boys v Xamax -1 and over 2.5



