Chaos and running battles in Kampala as Ugandans demand for Museveni to free BOBI WINE (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 20, 2018 - Violent protests rocked Kampala, the capital of Uganda, as protesters demand for the Government to free detained youthful MP, Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine.





The crowds chanting Bobi Wine’s slogan ‘people power, our power’ blocked roads bringing business to downtown Kampala to a standstill.





In response, tyrant Museveni, who has been in power for 32 years, unleashed the army on the demonstrators.





Early on, Museveni had dismissed reports that Bobi Wine is in critical condition after being tortured by the army terming them as ‘Fake News’





“I decided to check with Army doctors because, being a disciplined army, UPDF doctors always take precautions in such situations. Bobi Wine had already been seen by doctors in Arua, Gulu and Kampala.





“He has no head or chest injuries or bone fractures, they informed me,” Museveni’s statement read.





However, it seems the people are fast losing patience and it was utter chaos in…



