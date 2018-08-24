Caption these viral PHOTOs: This is photography at its best - The timing is unbelievable (LOOK)

, , , , , , 05:03


Friday, August 24, 2018 - The photographer who captured these amazing moments deserves an award.

From the moment the eagle was about to strike to the moment it hit its target but failed to grab the piece of meat from the old man’s plate.

This is impeccable.

Check out the photos below shot by a guy by the name Abdul Babaa who captioned them:

“Birds of different feathers. One will pluck that bird off your plate before you say ‘Kuku’


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Bayern v Hoffenheim and 10 matches played today where you can make over Sh10, 000

Friday, August 24, 2018 -  The 2018/19 Bundesliga season kicks off this Friday with champions Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim at the Al...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno