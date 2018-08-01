Brave LADY confronts ruthless Ugandan Cops and cuts them to size, this is the best way to tame MUSEVENI (VIDEO).

- A brave Ugandan female activist confronted Ugandan police officers who had been sent to block the road leading to her home and prevent her from leaving the house.





The cops were following orders from above because the lady has been questioning Museveni's dictatorial leadership.





Museveni has been using police officers and the army to oppress his opponents.





This woman overpowered the cops and reduced them to babies.





This is the best way to tame Museveni, who has been ruling with an iron fist.





Check out this video.








