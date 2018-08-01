Bold UHURU shocks DONALD TRUMP as he declines his offer - See what he told him to his face at their meeting in the White House

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has wrapped up his official visit to the U.S. with a message that Africa is open to mutually beneficial trade and investments with the world.





However, he had a message for his host, US President Donald Trump, and other Western leaders that Africans are not beggars anymore.





Speaking to the BBC after his meeting Trump, Uhuru observed that Africa has come of age and does not look to the world for aid any longer.





“There has been dramatic change across the African continent where people are beginning to get a better understanding of themselves, who they are and where they want to be and they are not begging anymore.”





“And we are looking at how we can partner with countries across the globe in partnerships that are not patronising but those that are anchored on win-win positions,” Uhuru said.





The US visit by President Kenyatta is a major boost for his administration’s Big 4 development agenda especially since it comes just weeks before the much anticipated direct flights between Nairobi and the US.



