BOBI WINE writes emotional letter to his kids from prison as MUSEVENI continues to torture him (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Bobi Wine’s wife, Barbie, shared two letters on her husband’s Facebook page written to their children: Shadrack, Shalom, Suubi and Solomon.





The youthful MP, who had been detained in a military camp for nine days, penned two letters, one to his first born son, Solomon, who is in school and another to his three kids who are at home.





According to his wife Barbie, he didn’t want his kids to see him in the condition he was in having been tortured while in detention.





“Dear Son, I am writing to you from Makindye military prison. Mama will explain to you the rest ,” a letter to his firstborn Solomon begins.





He goes on to urge him to take care of his mother and asked them to be good children.





The youthful MP was briefly released today but re-arrested immediately.





Check out the emotional letters below.