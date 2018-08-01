BOBI WINE helplessly calls for his wife’s help as ruthless cops re-arrest him, they treated him like a dog (VIDEO)

- Fiery Ugandan opposition MP, Bobi Wine, was violently re-arrested on Thursday evening on his way out of the Country to the US, where he was going to seek specialized medical attention.





Armed cops stormed the airport and violently arrested Bobi Wine in the presence of his wife and friends.





The singer was writhing in pain while helplessly calling for his wife’s help during the violent arrest.





“Barbie come, Barbie!!!!!” Bobi shouted as police bundled him into their car by force.





Wine’s wife, Barbie Kyagula, shared a video showing the ruthless cops arresting and assaulting her ailing husband who was writhing in pain saying,





“ Security forces just manhandled my husband and and whisked him away to an unknown destination from Entebbe airport. He groaned in pain as he called my name to save him from being taken by his tortures again. They forced him into an ambulance and drove out of the airport departures section. ”





Here’s the video.



