BETTY KYALLO kills Mafisi with her SEXY dance moves, the thighs were displayed for all to see (VIDEO).

- Men’s favorite TV girl, Betty Kyallo, is living her life to the fullest after her marriage with Dennis Okari flopped.





The curvy TV girl has no time for negative energy.





She was at NRG radio studios where she showed off her sexy dance moves during an interview with Mwalimu Rachel.





She was rocking a tiny dress that exposed her nice thighs.





Check out this video that is driving men crazy.



