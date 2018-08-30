BESIGYE shares PHOTOs of BOBI WINE in hospital - He is in high spirits despite the pain (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Veteran Uganda opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, visited Bobi Wine in hospital on Wednesday where he’s recovering after he was arrested and tortured by the Ugandan army.





During the visit, Bobi wine showed Besigye, who has also been incarcerated in the past for opposing Museveni, some of the injuries he sustained in the hands of the army.





The musician-turned firebrand politician is set to be flown to London for specialized treatment.





“Hon Kyagulanyi’s torturers broke his right nasal bone, among several other injuries that he showed us when I & colleagues visited him at Lubaga Hospital.”





“Happily, his spirit is not broken at all!”





“We keep him in our prayers as he recovers.”





“We shall overcome!” said Kizza on Twitter.





He added:





“He affords to smile in spite of the pain he endures from injuries inflicted on him! Keep smiling & keep fighting on!”





