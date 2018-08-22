Loading...

Beauty runs in the family! BETTY KYALLO introduces her stunning ‘twin’ sisters and you can’t tell them apart (PHOTO)

, , , , 08:44


Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Popular media personality, Betty Kyalo, has introduced her ‘twin’ sisters on social media and men are salivating.
The news anchor who recently quit KTN has shared a stunning photo hanging out with her younger sisters and they are such a sight for sore eyes.

The screen siren has been enjoying her well deserved holiday after leaving KTN and despite reports that she’s headed to K24, she has kept her cards close to her chest.

Sharing the photo she wrote:

Sister Power! Legacy makers. @mercykyallo @gloria_kyallo

Check out the photo in the next page and reactions

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 -  Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s selected matches, you can mak...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno