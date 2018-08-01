BBC expose reveals how Kenyan socialites like VERA, HUDDAH, JUDY, BRIDGET sell their bodies - They are high end PROSTITUTES (VIDEO)

Socialites are known to flaunt their lavish lifestyle on social media but they never reveal the source of their money.





While some claim to be entrepreneurs with some cosmetic lines to their name or beauty spa, the truth is, these so called socialites are glorified whores and high end prostitutes who hawk their flesh to rich old men.





BBC have released a documentary called BBC Africa Eye, where Kenyan socialite Bridget Achieng candidly narrates how socialites make money.





The 29-year old opens up on the trade and warns young ladies looking up to socialites to think twice.





She said:





“I tried (the trade), I wouldn’t say I didn’t try. You are a desperate girl looking for money and you are getting a guy who wants to give you like ten thousand dollars just to go visit him in Dubai or wherever, and he is willing to dash you 10 thousand dollars!





“Some people have never seen 10 thousand dollars in their life man. You just need to look pretty and get your 10,000 dollars and get on that flight and go do what you have to do,”





She went on to narrate how the sponsors make them do disgusting stuff from sucking toes warning that the money doesn’t come on a silver platter.





Watch the video below.



