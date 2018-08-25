BARBUH, the guy accused of drugging and RAPING a LADY at Club Mephis speaks, this is the side of his story.

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - A guy called Barbuh has been linked to a rape incident that happened at Club Memphis along Thika Road.





A lady alleged that Barbuh drugged her and then took her into his car at the parking lot, where he did the heinous act.





The guy has refuted these claims that he raped the lady and bragged that there’s no way he can rape a lady yet he has a modeling agency with over 60,000 ladies and so, he can get sex any time he likes.





He is challenging the lady to produce evidence that he raped her.





“Half of Nairobi youths depend on me for part-time modelling jobs,i train them and look for jobs for them.i have over 60000 ladies in my line.i work with ladies everyday.how will I be so desperate to use chemicals to rape a lady?am not insane.i do ,why target Memphis instead of me.why ruin the name of the club?why ruin my Name?.Am nowhere in the video footage going around,why em I the Rape suspect?.Which evidence is there to show I rape her?.” He wrote on his facebook page.





He then posted photos of the ladies he claims to have employed in his modeling agency and bragged that he interacts with ladies daily and so he can get sex anytime he…



