BALALA received a sh. 100 million bribe and killed our rhinos - Former KWS boss, RICHARD LEAKEY, drops a bombshell

Friday August 24, 2018 - Former Kenya Wildlife Service boss, Richard Leakey, has hit back at Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, for lying to MPs that he had refused to renew his contract.

Speaking when he appeared before MPs yesterday, Dr Leakey said it was untrue that CS Balala refused to renew his contract, explaining that President Uhuru Kenyatta had offered to extend his contract by three years but he refused due to health issues.





He also blamed Balala for the death of 11 rhinos saying the moment he received sh100 million from a donor, Balala never listened again and went ahead to trans-locate the rhinos even after the warning.





Balala blamed Leakey for interfering with the translocation leading to deaths of rhinos.





“A Cabinet Secretary can make an allegation and I cannot stop it.”





“However, there is no shrimp of truth in it at only.”





“In my entire tenure there, I attended only four meetings in a whole year yet the board members met more than 12 times.”





“How I interfered with the translocation still puzzles me,” said Leakey.



