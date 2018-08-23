BABU OWINO threatens to lead demos in Kampala seeking for the release of BOBI WINE! We will oust MUSEVENI the dictator

Thursday August 23, 2018

- Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has threatened to lead three other MPs to Kampala to seek the release of Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.





Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Owino together with Nyando MP, Jared Okello, and nominated MP, Gideon Keter, said whatever affects the MPs from East Africa region affects them.





Bobi was arrested on August 13th and initially charged with treason.





The charges were later reduced to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a military court in Gulu, northern Uganda.





Okelo said,





“By next week if Bobi Wine will not have been set free, we will send a powerful delegation to Uganda to push for his immediate release.”





“An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere.”





“We will not keep quiet while one of us is subjected to inhumane treatment across the border.”





Babu Owino on his part said he will lead a demonstration in Uganda next week if the Ugandan Government fails to release Bobi Wine.





“We will stage a revolutionary demonstration in Uganda in a week’s time.”





“We will not allow Ugandan authorities to ‘kill’ the future of the youth.”





“I have been arrested before and tortured, I don’t fear arrest,” Owino said.





