Are Kenyan women not wife material? K24 presenter marries a beautiful Ugandan LADY (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Kenyan women should gather and do serious soul searching on why Kenyan men are ignoring them and crossing borders to get wives.





For instance, Sauti Sol’s Polycarp Otieno married his long time Burundian girlfriend last month.





Over the weekend, popular actor Martin Githinji alias Daddie Marto, had a traditional wedding with his beautiful Ugandan fiancée, Christin Kokuendera.





Marto is also a panelist in K24’s Talk Central Show.





Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi commented on this emerging trend in a controversial post.





He wrote:





“ After Polycarp of Sauti Sol married his Burundian sweet-heart, now Martin Githinji, a popular actor/presenter has married his girlfriend Ugandan Koku Lwanga. Once again kama madame wa huku mtaani wanafikiria tutakaa hapa tukingoja mumalize upoko ya kubomolewa na ma-Sponsor…..Upoko tu ndo zenu. Mumetuchokesha yetu yote,”





The Sue na Jonnie actor responded to Nyakundi thanking him for the complement but urged him to be kind and avoid insults.





“@C_Nyakundih Thanks You for your Kind words to myself and my wife. Use the same Gentle spirit to Talk to other Kenyan women you feel have Erred in their ways. The Insults Won’t, Accomplish anything. There is a lesson Yes but that’s not the way to drum it. BE KIND. It wont cost you a thing. I respect and value all Kenyan women alike. If you feel they are flawed. Let’s…



