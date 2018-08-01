ANN WAIGURU speaks about DP RUTO’s ‘Catwalk Na Kizungu Mingi’ jibe as she fights ‘the most corrupt woman’ tag.

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has talked about her relationship with Deputy President William Ruto amidst speculation that she’s angling to be Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 elections.





During an interview on Wednesday night, Waiguru said she does not expect an apology from Ruto over his remarks in 2016 that indicated that she was the main suspect in the loss of billions from NYS.





“Kiingereza mingi, mnatufanyia catwalk hapa around na ni wazi pesa ya umma imepotea, mwenye hiyo pesa anasema aliweka kwa gunia..” Ruto said in 2016.





However, the two have since been spotted together in various functions including a recent meeting at Ruto’s residency in Karen after a poll indicated they are perceived to be the most corrupt politicians in Kenya.





When asked about Ruto’s remarks, Waiguru said:





“There are things you do not carry for a lifetime and hold tightly.”





“For instance, people will have perceptions based on the information they have.”





“I have never personally discussed the issue with him.”





“We have a good, cordial and professional relationship,” she said.





On the survey that indicated she is the second most corrupt Politian in Kenya after DP Ruto, Waiguru said.





“ This poll ranked me above former President Moi who ruled this country for 24 years, everybody knows what we think about the Moi era.”





“Are you saying that I stole more than Moi so that you can make me more corrupt?



