ALFRED MUTUA and his party embarrassed in Baringo South! See what happened to them - Wakale hawataki ujinga this time!

Sunday August 19, 2018 - Charles Kamuren of Jubilee Party was declared the winner in the Baringo South Constituency by-election that was held on Friday.

Kamuren garnered 12, 277 votes ahead of his arch rival, Cynthia Kipchilat, of Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) who got 8, 968 votes from the 132 polling stations.





Others were Paul Motoloi of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) who garnered 355 votes while Sylvester Sergon of Republican Labour Party managed a paltry 117 votes.





Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has been campaigning for his Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate, Cynthia Kiplagat, and had high hopes of clinching the seat, but as fate would have it, Deputy President and the Jubilee Party had other plans and they embarrassed him badly.





Ruto and Mutua have not been seen eye-to-eye lately, especially after the latter told the former to retire from politics with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 saying they have both served their legal two terms and that he should leave it for younger people.



