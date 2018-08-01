ALFRED KETER and RUTO nearly exchanged blows in a wedding, this is exactly what happened.

Monday, August 27, 2018 - There was drama in a wedding after Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, was engaged in a scuffle that nearly turned into a fist fight with Deputy President William Ruto and his handlers.





Drama started after the rebel MP who doesn’t see eye to eye with Ruto arrived at the wedding long after the Deputy President and stole the show when huge crowds cheering him when he walked in.





He nearly brought business to a standstill in the wedding and proved that he has a lot of influence in the Rift, something that made Ruto and his handlers uncomfortable.





Sources reveal that Ruto confronted Keter asking him what he had come to do at the function and he answered, ‘we ndio unaolewa?’ “Are you the one marrying?”





This happened at the wedding of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, about 2 weeks ago.



