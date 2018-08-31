After KANZE DENA, President UHURU taps another top journalist for plum State House job.

Friday, August 31, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has raided Nation Media Group for celebrated Business anchor, Laban Cliff Onserio.





Laban, who has been working at NTV for the last five years, is set to join the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) as the deputy Director of Communications.





The Presidential Delivery Unit was created in 2015 to implement key projects seen to form Uhuru’s legacy.





Recently, Uhuru poached Swahili news anchor Kanze Dena from Citizen TV.





Kanze is the acting State House Spokesperson and her former boss, Manoah Esipusu was appointed an Ambassador.





Laban has written a farewell letter to his fans and expressed gratitude to NMG for the opportunity.





Read the letter below.





“My Good People,





It is my final month at Nation Media Group, after a sterling five-year career which started in September 2013 and ends on 21st September 2018.





This is a message to thank each and every one of you for your support throughout this period.





I started out as a rookie in business and what we have achieved so far is by no means a replica of how we began.





Throughout NTV Business, East African Voices and Top In Business these are all milestones that will greatly remain etched in my heart.





For any friendly fire in…



