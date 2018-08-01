Administrator Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Warehouse Administrator





Duma Works is recruiting a Warehouse Administrator for one of our clients, Antarc Furniture; a leading supplier of unique and stylish home, office, hospitality furniture, interiors and floor solutions in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

· Preparation of delivery notes on the system based on goods being dispatched.

· Stocks management on the system for goods being dispatched from one branch to another.

· Goods receipt and audit on system and physical.

· Goods dispatch and audit on system and physical.

· Run periodic stock count cycles on system and physical at all branches.

· Reports on stock discrepancies and variance report.

· Stock movement audit trails both inter department and physical to system.

· Product change management on the system.

· Reports on minimum stock levels and slow moving stocks.

· Liasion with the finance department and sales department.

· Document management and filing.

· At times this role might be required to fill in as a warehouse co-ordinator as well.

Requirements

· Age between 20-35 years

· 1-2 years minimum experience in warehouse administration

· Languages – Fluent in English, Kiswahili is a must.

· Well versed with computers and ERP systems.

· Ideal if someone has an admin / audit role and worked in a system oriented background ideally for a pharmaceutical company’s warehouse.

Skills

· Good skills in Microsoft office.

· Good skills in ERP systems.

· Sharp audit skills and attention to detail.

· Ability to learn quick.

· Good communication skills and presentations.

· Sharp reporting and data analysis skills.

· Ability to mend and develop a process and system.

· Document management and record keeping skills.

Character Requirements

· Smart dressing skills.

· Full of energy.

· Reserved character who does not associate with other departments too quickly as we need someone who can work independently without influence.

· Charismatic and charming character.

· Polite and punctual.

· Humble, honest and diligent.

· Ambitious and visionary.

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3469”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3469 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 31 August 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.