Administrator Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Administrator Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 15:39
Warehouse Administrator
Duma Works is recruiting a Warehouse Administrator for one of our clients, Antarc Furniture; a leading supplier of unique and stylish home, office, hospitality furniture, interiors and floor solutions in Nairobi.
Responsibilities
· Preparation of delivery notes on the system based on goods being dispatched.
· Stocks management on the system for goods being dispatched from one branch to another.
· Goods receipt and audit on system and physical.
· Goods dispatch and audit on system and physical.
· Run periodic stock count cycles on system and physical at all branches.
· Reports on stock discrepancies and variance report.
· Stock movement audit trails both inter department and physical to system.
· Product change management on the system.
· Reports on minimum stock levels and slow moving stocks.
· Liasion with the finance department and sales department.
· Document management and filing.
· At times this role might be required to fill in as a warehouse co-ordinator as well.
Requirements
· Age between 20-35 years
· 1-2 years minimum experience in warehouse administration
· Languages – Fluent in English, Kiswahili is a must.
· Well versed with computers and ERP systems.
· Ideal if someone has an admin / audit role and worked in a system oriented background ideally for a pharmaceutical company’s warehouse.
Skills
· Good skills in Microsoft office.
· Good skills in ERP systems.
· Sharp audit skills and attention to detail.
· Ability to learn quick.
· Good communication skills and presentations.
· Sharp reporting and data analysis skills.
· Ability to mend and develop a process and system.
· Document management and record keeping skills.
Character Requirements
· Smart dressing skills.
· Full of energy.
· Reserved character who does not associate with other departments too quickly as we need someone who can work independently without influence.
· Charismatic and charming character.
· Polite and punctual.
· Humble, honest and diligent.
· Ambitious and visionary.
How to Apply
To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3469”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3469 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 31 August 2018
N.B.
* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.