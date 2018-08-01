Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya (Salary 30K)

Admin Assistant

Location: Nairobi

The Salary is ksh 30,000.

Our Client is looking for an Admin Assistant based in Nairobi.

Qualifications

· The ideal candidate should have atleast 2 years experience as an admin.

· Must have a Diploma/Degree from any public university,

· Must also be computer literate,flexible and willing to learn.

Responsibilities

· Payment of office expenses i.e. electricity bills,internet etc.

· Go-down inspection.

· Doing OA claims for Admin expenses.

· Total fuel cards top up

· Daily booking of lunch/dinner by the manager.

· Any other duties assigned by the manager.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send their cvs to: jobs@jobsikaz.com