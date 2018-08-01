Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya (Salary 30K)

Admin Assistant
Location: Nairobi
The Salary is ksh 30,000.
Our Client is looking for an Admin Assistant based in Nairobi.

Qualifications

·         The ideal candidate should have atleast 2 years experience as an admin.
·         Must have a Diploma/Degree from any public university,
·         Must also be computer literate,flexible and willing to learn.

Responsibilities

·         Payment of office expenses i.e. electricity bills,internet etc.
·         Go-down inspection.
·         Doing OA claims for Admin expenses.
·         Total fuel cards top up
·         Daily booking of lunch/dinner by the manager.
·         Any other duties assigned by the manager.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send their cvs to: jobs@jobsikaz.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

