Admin Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya (Salary 30K)Jobs and Careers 15:40
Admin Assistant
Location: Nairobi
The Salary is ksh 30,000.
Our Client is looking for an Admin Assistant based in Nairobi.
Qualifications
· The ideal candidate should have atleast 2 years experience as an admin.
· Must have a Diploma/Degree from any public university,
· Must also be computer literate,flexible and willing to learn.
Responsibilities
· Payment of office expenses i.e. electricity bills,internet etc.
· Go-down inspection.
· Doing OA claims for Admin expenses.
· Total fuel cards top up
· Daily booking of lunch/dinner by the manager.
· Any other duties assigned by the manager.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send their cvs to: jobs@jobsikaz.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.