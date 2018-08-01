Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client in the IT industry is searching for a highly motivated and self-driven candidate to fill in the following position for temporary period of 6 months in their Nairobi Office;

Accounts Assistant

(6 Months’ Contract)

Principal Accountabilities:

· Process payments as well as documents like invoices

· Reconcile invoices received with departmental billings

· Issue invoices to customers based on services rendered and/or goods sold

· Make and track payments

· Review employee expenses and make reimbursements

· Make bank deposits and keep up records

· Track expenses as they relate to specific projects and jobs

· Validate invoices against items or services received

· Check all financial transactions for accuracy

· Key data into company accounting system

· Disburse funds as needed

· Debt Collection with strict targets

Qualifications, Experience and knowledge:

· At least 2 years’ experience in similar work environment

· Computer Literate

· CPA or ACCA

Interested candidates are requested to send their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 3rd September 2018 clearly stating the position applying for on the subject line as “ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT”.