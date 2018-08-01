Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

11:24


Our client in the IT industry is searching for a highly motivated and self-driven candidate to fill in the following position for temporary period of 6 months in their Nairobi Office;
Accounts Assistant
(6 Months’ Contract)
Principal Accountabilities:
·         Process payments as well as documents like invoices
·         Reconcile invoices received with departmental billings
·         Issue invoices to customers based on services rendered and/or goods sold
·         Make and track payments
·         Review employee expenses and make reimbursements
·         Make bank deposits and keep up records
·         Track expenses as they relate to specific projects and jobs
·         Validate invoices against items or services received
·         Check all financial transactions for accuracy
·         Key data into company accounting system
·         Disburse funds as needed
·         Debt Collection with strict targets
Qualifications, Experience and knowledge:
·         At least 2 years’ experience in similar work environment
·         Computer Literate
·         CPA or ACCA
Interested candidates are requested to send their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 3rd September 2018 clearly stating the position applying for on the subject line as “ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT”.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over Sh 6,000 from just a Sh 300 stake.

Friday, August 31, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno