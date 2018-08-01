Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 11:24
Our client in the IT industry is searching for a highly motivated and self-driven candidate to fill in the following position for temporary period of 6 months in their Nairobi Office;
Accounts Assistant
(6 Months’ Contract)
Principal Accountabilities:
· Process payments as well as documents like invoices
· Reconcile invoices received with departmental billings
· Issue invoices to customers based on services rendered and/or goods sold
· Make and track payments
· Review employee expenses and make reimbursements
· Make bank deposits and keep up records
· Track expenses as they relate to specific projects and jobs
· Validate invoices against items or services received
· Check all financial transactions for accuracy
· Key data into company accounting system
· Disburse funds as needed
· Debt Collection with strict targets
Qualifications, Experience and knowledge:
· At least 2 years’ experience in similar work environment
· Computer Literate
· CPA or ACCA
Interested candidates are requested to send their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 3rd September 2018 clearly stating the position applying for on the subject line as “ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT”.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.