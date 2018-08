Accountant/ Administrator Job in Kenya - NGO

The Accountant/ Administrator is to provide financial services and accountability of all funds received and expensed in CMA’s Juba office and support CMA by developing and upholding a high standard of financial control and supervision. The Accountant/Administrator is to know and follow all CMA financial policies and procedures to insure that all accounting practices are adhered to in a professional manner. To ensure that financial data is processed appropriately, accurately and that financial and clerical support activities are performed in a timely manner. The Accountant/Administrator must understand and abide by ethical professional standards of the confidentiality of all the organizational accounts and business.