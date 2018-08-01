Accountant/ Administrator Job in Kenya - NGO

Accountant/ Administrator

Reports to Chief of Finance

Location Juba, South Sudan

Contract Duration 12 months

Profile Summary

The Accountant/ Administrator is to provide financial services and accountability of all funds received and expensed in CMA’s Juba office and support CMA by developing and upholding a high standard of financial control and supervision. The Accountant/Administrator is to know and follow all CMA financial policies and procedures to insure that all accounting practices are adhered to in a professional manner. To ensure that financial data is processed appropriately, accurately and that financial and clerical support activities are performed in a timely manner. The Accountant/Administrator must understand and abide by ethical professional standards of the confidentiality of all the organizational accounts and business.

Responsibilities

· The Accountant/Administrator must know CMA’s accounting systems, procedures and policies and insure that they are being followed and practiced properly e.g. general ledger entries, accounts receivable and account payable, bank reconciliation statements, payrolls, handling and reconciliation of petty cash, financial reporting etc.

· Will prepare monthly financial statements on all Project funding including the Juba office operations and submit to the Chief of Finance on a monthly basis.

· Assist the Chief of Finance with financial reports required by the donors and CMA partners.

· Assist the Chief of Finance with the control and regulation of project budgets to ensure they are staying in accordance to the proposed budget line items.

· Will maintain and keep up to date cash books & cheque books and ensure their safe keeping.

· Will ensure that inventories of CMA properties are up to date and details required are on the inventory data sheets, items are tagged and ensure that new procurements are tagged and captured in the system. e.g. Juba office, team house, field sites.

· Ensure that the monthly financial reports are accurate, timely and comply with donor requirements on the best practice.

· Prepare monthly bank and cash reconciliations and submit to the chief of finance for review and approval.

· Responsible for proper filing of all financial documents.

· Responsible that archived records are properly filed and stored for easy access when necessary.

· Responsible to maintain cash accounts, cash flow, cash payments, giving out of approved cash disbursements and ensuring that proper receipting in submitted and disbursement are accounted for, and that currency exchange documents are recorded and filed. The Administrator is to ensure that proper documentation is in place and security measures are practiced when handling cash.

· Assist in the supervision of the procurement practices and ensure that 3 quotes are received for items over $500.00.

· Responsible for preparing cheques, payment vouchers and ensuring that all expenditure payments have proper approval and documentation and that all invoices and payments are paid in a timely manner e.g. invoices utility bills, rents, phones etc.

· Assist with payrolls and statutory deduction and salary payment to employees.

· Will ensure that monthly taxes are paid, documented and filed properly.

· Assist with all banking duties as required for making deposits, obtaining project funds, transfers and any other banking business required by Chief of Finance.

· Will represent CMA at required meetings in Juba.

· Submit a monthly activity report to the Chief of Finance.

· Attend weekly devotions at the Juba office

· To share ideas on financial matters that would be in the best interest of the organization.

· With a generous and serving spirit perform all other tasks and responsibilities assigned by the Chief of Finance for the benefit of Christian Mission Aid.

Qualifications

· Bachelor Degree in Finance or Accounting.

· Holder of CPA (K) would be desirable.

· At least 3-5 years’ experience in Accounting, Finance and/or Audit.

· Must be proficient in Microsoft Office, knowledge and experience in using Accounting Software packages.

· Those with QuickBooks experience would have an added advantage.

· The suitable candidate should be of unquestionable integrity and mature.

· A good team player and self-initiative.

· Ability to meet deadlines and have high good attention to details.

· Must be a holder of a current and valid passport.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the one we are looking for, kindly apply in confidence to hr@cmaidafrica.org and finance@cmaidafrica.org by attaching cover letter, CV and copies of credentials by 7th September, 2018.