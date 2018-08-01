Account Assistant Job in Kenya

Account Assistant

Job description

As an Accounting Assistant, your responsibilities include managing expense reports and reimbursements, entering financial transactions into our internal databases and reconciling invoices.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Assistant Director of Finance, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offers professional, engaging and friendly service

· Reconciles processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances.

· Charges expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports; recording entries.

· Pays vendors by monitoring discount opportunities; verifying PIN Numbers; scheduling and preparing cheques; contract, invoice, or payment discrepancies and documentation;

· Maintains accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions.

· Verifies vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements and related transactions.

· Maintains historical records by microfilming and filing documents.

· Reports taxes by calculating requirements on paid invoices.

· Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

· Accomplishes accounting and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

· Provide necessary output requirements, documentation, and authorization for bank transfer data.

· Answer queries from suppliers.

Qualifications

· Previous experience is an asset

· Work experience as an Accounting Assistant or Accounting Clerk

· Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures

· Familiarity with finance regulations

· Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors

· Hands-on experience with MS Excel and accounting software

· Organization skills

· Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information

· BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

Visa Requirements: Eligible to work in Kenya