6 iconic PHOTOs of former UN Secretary General, KOFI ANNAN, who has died aged 80 (PHOTOs)

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - The world is mourning the death of former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, who died at the age of 80.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner who served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006, died peacefully after a short illness according to his foundation.





Kenyans in particular hold Annan dear for his role in the 2008 mediation that brokered a deal between Former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga following the hotly disputed 2007 polls.





Annan leaves behind one wife and three children.





