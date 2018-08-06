Loading...

6 iconic PHOTOs of former UN Secretary General, KOFI ANNAN, who has died aged 80 (PHOTOs)

, 00:59


Saturday, August 18, 2018 - The world is mourning the death of former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, who died at the age of 80.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner who served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006, died peacefully after a short illness according to his foundation.

Kenyans in particular hold Annan dear for his role in the 2008 mediation that brokered a deal between Former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga following the hotly disputed 2007 polls.

Annan leaves behind one wife and three children.

