2 Homa Bay officials on run after a sh26 million heist as court issues an arrest warrant against them! DPP HAJJ not joking

Sunday August 19, 2018 - Two senior officials in Homa Bay County disappeared on Thursday to evade arrest by Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over an alleged embezzlement of Ksh.26million.

A court in Homa Bay has since issued a warrant of arrest against two County Assembly officials for evading arrest.





Senior Principal Magistrate, Thomas Obuto, directed that Bob Kephas Otieno (a County Clerk) and Maurice Amek (Senior Accounts Controller) be arrested and handed over to the court immediately.





Five other suspects including Caroline Chepkemoi Sang’ (Principal Finance Officer), Edwin Okello (Cashier), Judith Omogi (Former Assembly Service Board Member), Owino Ooro (Former Majority Leader) and Isaac Ouso Nyandege (Former Minority Leader) were arrested in the EACC swoop and were charged in court over corruption related charges but denied the charges.





Their lawyer, Samuel Nyauke, requested the court to grant them bond arguing that the accused would not disappear should they be released.





But Prosecutor Hellen Mutellah objected Nyauke’s application on grounds that the accused would interfere with witnesses if released on bond.





The judge ruled that the accused be remanded until August 22nd when the matter will be heard.



