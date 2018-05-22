You should first audit your father Mzee JOMO KENYATTA - RUTO’s attack dog, OSCAR SUDI, tells UHURU (VIDEO).

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to audit his late father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, first if he is serious about fighting corruption.

Uhuru recently called for a lifestyle audit of all Government officials, a directive that caused panic among political leaders who have been looting public funds.

Oscar Sudi is Deputy President William Ruto’s attack dog.


People say that he might have been sent by Ruto to send a message to Uhuru after the directive.

Here’s a video as Sudi makes the remarks.

