You don’t deserve to be in Kenya; you are an ungrateful bustard even to your real supporters - KIPKORIR tells MIGUNA MIGUNA

Wednesday June 20, 2018 -

City lawyer Donald Kipkorir has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, not to allow self styled lawyer Miguna Miguna anywhere near this country because he is a danger to Kenya and a security risk.





In an open letter posted on social media, Kipkorir told Miguna Miguna that he does not deserve to be in Kenya, noting that Kenya is better off without him.





This follows Miguna’s continued attack on NASA leader, Raila Odinga, accusing him of being a traitor after he made up with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who according to Miguna, are murderers.





“ Duped and vanquished.”





“The Kikuyu Mafia duped Jaramogi in 1963 and vanquished him in 1966.”





“They assassinated Pinto in 1965, Kodhek and Mboya in 1969; JM Kariuki in 1975.”





“They duped Raila Odinga in 2002 and 2008.”





“Lick your wounds and “move on,” Miguna said.





Kipkorir told Miguna to...



