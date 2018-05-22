You are not above the law! DPP tells MATIANGI and orders him to record his statement on the Ruaraka land or be arrested ASAP

14:01

Sunday June 17, 2018 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and former Attorney General, Prof. Githu Muigai, to record fresh statements with the police as soon as possible.


They should state their role on the controversial Ruaraka land.

This is after the statements they recorded earlier about the scandal were found to be insufficient.

Their accounts had gaps about what really transpired in the sale and...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our tips on Brazil vs Switzerland and today’s World Cup matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 -  The World Cup enters day four and so far it is clear that no team is in Russia for holiday after Iceland held a f...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno