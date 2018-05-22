WTF! Why would a LADY allow a man to violate her like this in the name of dancing? Oh! God (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 09:12
This video of a randy guy mishandling a s3xy lady in a club has exasperated many.
The stupid lass remained calm through-out the ordeal as people watched in shock.
This is how most ladies throw out their dignity through the window and then cry foul while all along they were too willing.
Watch the madness below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST