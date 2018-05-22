Why KBC is not showing 2018 FIFA World Cup going on in Russia - Cartels everywhere.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Media News 08:12
The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) used show all 64 matches from the World Cup action in the past for free but this is not the case this year.
Kenyans have been forced to dig deeper into their pockets in order to enjoy the action in Russia from pay-tv companies.
NTV had announced amid much fanfare that they had secured rights to screen the World Cup but the Agha Khan-owned media house’s free to...
