Watch RUTO say he will be the first to undergo a lifestyle audit and question why media is only targeting him (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto has said that he will be the first to undergo a lifestyle audit as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





While speaking in Mombasa during the 43rd Annual National Conference of Principals, Ruto said there’s nothing to hide about his sudden wealth.





He made a joke that the media has only been concentrating on him after Uhuru ordered for the lifestyle audit of all Government officials.





Here’s a video of Ruto saying that he will be the first to undergo lifestyle audit.



