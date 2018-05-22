WAITITU attacks RAILA and says he wants to sabotage RUTO! Ruto deni lazima tutalipa 2022 (VIDEO).

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wants to sabotage Ruto’s plan to succeed Uhuru.

Speaking in a church in Kiambu where Ruto was the chief guest, Waititu said that Kikuyus have a debt to pay to the Deputy President in 2022 and they will do exactly that.


Waititu further said that he knows Raila well and he is a man who can never be trusted.

