WAIGURU threatens MOHAMED ALI after he linked her to the second NYS scandal and to ANN NGIRITA! Everybody knows she is a thief!!

Wednesday June 20, 2018 -

Kirinyaga County Governor, Miss Anne Waiguru, has given Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, seven days to apologise to her for linking her to the second Sh 9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





On Tuesday, Ali who was speaking at the floor of the House said Waiguru and former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director, Ndegwa Muhoro, should be investigated over the Sh 9 billion scandal.





But in a quick rejoinder, Waiguru through her lawyer, Mohamed Muigai, accused Mr Ali of uttering defamatory statements against her and gave the…



