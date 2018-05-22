Vindu Vichenjanga! DUALE attacks the Jubilee Government in Parliament for the first time (Watch VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Majority Leader, Adan Duale, has attacked the Jubilee Government and said that the war on contraband sugar is selective.





According to Duale, who has been accused of defending Somali sugar barons in Eastleigh, the relevant Government bodies tasked with fighting contraband goods including KRA, Interior Ministry and KEBS, are going for small traders and harassing them instead of going for the powerful barons, some of whom are in Government.





Duale claimed that there is also contraband sugar in Tim-Sales go-downs which are owned by Kenyatta family.





It’s interesting to see Duale attack the same Government that he serves.





Watch this video.



