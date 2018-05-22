UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video will make you laugh so hard till your ribs hurt - MADNESS! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:36
They say laughter is food for the soul and this hilarious video will leave you in stitches.
Tunde Ednut
The young boy was asked to draw a female reproductive system in an exam and what he did is just madness.
When the teacher asked him what he was up to, he went ahead to put a strong case for his action.
The moment he says that he wanted to draw the original is just priceless.
Watch the hilarious video below.
