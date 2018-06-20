UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

National Procurement Officer



Vacancy Announcement No. 015/2018

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: NOB

Duty Station: Nairobi

Duration: 1 year

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of

WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.

This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities:

Under the direct supervision of the Head of Procurement, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

· Contribute towards the development of procurement plans and processes ensuring compliance with wider procurement policies and WFP standards;

· Provide operational coordination and guidance to Area Office Staff and client units in Liaison Office through on-job training, coaching and oversight missions;

· Liaise with other WFP Operational units and UN Actors to optimize supply chain of goods/ services required;

· Support or manage procurement programs and operational activities, (e.g. issue tenders, evaluate offers and negotiate/award contracts);

· Track and analyse data to provide recommendations for process improvement;

· Collate data and contribute to preparation of accurate and timely reports of procurement activities that enable informed decision making and consistency of information presented to stakeholders;

· Collate information and draft appropriate responses to recommendations to support auditing of procurement activities and ensure conformity with compliance rules;

· Work in close collaboration with internal counterparts and external partners including suppliers, superintendents, companies, etc to align procurement activities with wider programmes and ensure a coherent approach to meeting food assistance needs;

· Support training of WFP staff to take a strategic and proactive approach to the procurement of food and non-food commodities and services;

· Guide and supervise staff, acting as a point of referral and supporting them with more complex analysis and queries;

· Follow standard emergency preparedness practices to ensure WFP is able to quickly respond and deploy food and needed goods and services to affected areas at the onset of the crisis;

· Act in an assigned emergency response capacity as required to meet emergency food assistance needs;

· Contribute to developing or modifying internal procedures, policies and guidelines in order to streamline, improve and increase efficiency in procurement processes;

· Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications

· Advanced University degree in Procurement, Economics, Commerce, Business Administration or other relevant field, or First University degree with additional relevant work experience and/or training/courses. CIPS certification in procurement minimum level II is a requirement.

· At least three years of relevant experience in handling of tenders for high value and complex goods and services including construction projects, market research, client relationship management. Supervisory experience is a must.

· Fluency in both oral and written communication in English is a requirement.

Knowledge and Skills:

· Knowledge and understanding of the supplier network and business needs to effectively select vendors that meet the selection criteria;

· Strong understanding of procurement systems and tools to conduct analyses and generate reports to drive decision making;

· Ability to collect, collate and report records relating to ethics and compliance to assist in the analysis of audit findings;

· Ability to establish and manage small contracts/ portions of larger contracts that enhance the value WFP obtains from its engagements (e.g., cost, efficiency, quality);

· Hands on experience in UN or NGO supply chain is desirable.

How to Apply

Closing Date: 25th June 2018

Closing Date: 25th June 2018

Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Administrative Assistant

Vacancy Announcement No. 014/2018

Contract type: Fixed Term

Post Grade: G5

Duty Station: Nairobi

Duration: 1 year

This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates.

Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities:

Under the direct supervision of the Senior Administrative Assistant (Assets Management) and overall supervision of the Head of Administration Unit, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

· Maintain up-to-date Global Equipment Management System (GEMS) records of all assets/inventory items for the Country Office and Area Offices;

· Generate regular assets reports from Corporate Assets Management Database-(GEMS), review data integrity, analyse data to identify inconsistencies if any, and recommend corrective action;

· Perform Fixed Assets reconciliation on a monthly basis;

· Compile a list of old, obsolete/disposable assets/inventory items for the Country office and present to the Local Property Survey Board (LPSB);

· Prepare and maintain records for new inventory items and match them against the Purchase Order, invoice and delivery;

· Promptly raise Good Receipt Notes (GRN) in WINGS II; attaching inventory labels to the procured assets and assignment to the responsible unit;

· Compile and prepare reports for informative decision making and to support the effective and timely management of WFP resources;

· Conduct Physical Count of Assets (PCA) as per corporate timelines, investigate and report discrepancies (loss, damages, unserviceable property) if any, and present to the LPSB with appropriate suggestions for structured deliberations and policy compliant recommendations;

· Monitor the implementation of LPSB recommendations to ensure that all recommendations are acted on;

· Ensure that any transfers of WFP property to government counterparts, cooperative partners, retailers are duly recorded in line with corporate procedures;

· Ensure payment for assets related supplies and/or services are processed promptly and expenditure recognized/accrued in WINGS as per IPSAS requirements;

· Respond promptly to a range of assets related queries;

· Provide training and guidance to Asset Management Focal Persons on processing of GEMS/WINGS transactions including on-the-job training;

· Conduct oversight of asset management activities in Area Offices across Somalia;

· Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications

· Completion of secondary school education. A post-secondary certificate in administration or other field related to functional is desirable.

· Four years of progressively responsible support experience in general administrative work including at least one year in the field of inventory and assets management.

· Fluency in both oral and written communication in English is a requirement.

Knowledge and Skills:

· Has demonstrated an ability to perform all routine administrative activities in line with WFPs operating standards through day-to-day work.

· General knowledge of UN system policies, rules, regulations and procedures and in the area of work would be an added advantage

How to Apply

Closing Date: 20th June 2018