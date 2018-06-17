UHURU tells RUTO and his thieving friends that they will not succeed in stopping his war on corruption - Kamiti is waiting for you.

Sunday June 17, 2018 -

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants that he will not allow them to frustrate his fight against corruption.





Close confidantes of William Ruto have already said that Uhuru’s war against corruption is a choreographed move to stop Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





On Saturday, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, rubbished Uhuru’s war on corruption.





He said that if the son of Jomo is serious about fighting corruption, then he should start with the Kenyatta’s family especially his late father, Jomo.





