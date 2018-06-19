UHURU orders NIS and DCI to investigate KRA/ KEBS staff behind importation of poisonous sugar and contraband goods and jail them!

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in coordination with the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to investigate senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) officials who are behind the illegal importation of sugar and other contraband goods.





On Monday, Deputy Head of Public Service, Wanyama Musiambo, said the sugar impounded in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Machakos, Ol Kalou, Nyandarua, Bungoma, Kitui and Meru is worth a total of Sh1.8 billion.





He said the Government will conduct a thorough investigation on…



