UHURU is targeting RUTO and the KALENJIN community in his war against corruption – Nandi’s CHERARGEI reveals

, 13:50

Tuesday June 19, 2018 - Two Jubilee lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto have dismissed the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta for a lifestyle audit.


They say the move only targets Ruto and the Kalenjin community.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, warned that the war on corruption was doomed to fail because it has been personalised.

“What we are witnessing in...

