UHURU cannot intimidate the Judiciary! Judge ONG’UDI says as she frees NYS thieves including the popular ANN NGIRITA

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- High Court Judge, Hewdwig Ong’undi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be allowed to intimidate the Judiciary by telling Magistrates to deny National Youth Service (NYS) looters bail.





In her ruling on Tuesday, Ongundi granted the 43 suspects release orders pending their trial.





The Judge freed them on a Sh5 million bond with sureties of Sh2 million each and concurrent cash bails of Sh1 million each.





In her statement, Ong’undi said what she…



