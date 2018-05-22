Tutakuwa na mahoteli ata karibu na State House - DUALE tells those who say Somali barons have taken over Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Garissa Town MP, Adan Duale, has told off those who have been saying that Somali barons who evade tax have taken over Nairobi’s CBD.

These days, Somalis have set up businesses in almost all corners of CBD.

Their hotels and coffee shops are all over town, from Tom Mboya to Moi Avenue and other parts of Nairobi’s CBD.

Duale says that they owe no one any apology and bragged that they will continue setting up businesses in the CBD.


Tutakuwa na mahoteli ata karibu na State House,” he bragged.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

