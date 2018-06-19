Tragedy strikes RAILA’s family again as Migori Senator, BEN OLOUCH OKELO, dies at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- Migori Senator Ben Oluoch is dead.





The Senator died a few minutes after midnight last night.





According to Mark Okundi, the family spokesperson, Senator Oluoch, who was also a former Ramogi FM presenter , died of throat cancer.





The body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home as funeral arrangements begin.





Migori Governor Okoth Obado was the first to send his condolences describing the late Senator as a champion for peace.





“ I am deeply saddened by the passing of Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okelo.”





“His death has robbed Migori of a true son who cherished peace and championed for unity leadership,” said Obado.





“On behalf of my family and the people of Migori, I...



