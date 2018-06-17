This PHOTOs of DIEGO MARADONA at the 2018 World Cup has sparked heated debate - Is he a god? (LOOK)

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Diego Maradona was in the stands during the World Cup match pitting Argentina and Iceland on Saturday that ended in a shock 1-1 draw.





Lionel Messi missed a golden opportunity to win the match for Argentina after he failed to convert a penalty.





The 57-year old Argentine legend, has dominated talking points on social media after he was caught smoking a fat cigar despite massive signs around the ground urging fans not to light-up.





At some point, a massive image was displayed on the big screen, complete with a gigantic no smoking sign but Maradona didn’t give a hoot as he continued to…



