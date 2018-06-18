This guy caught his Girlfriend cheating, when he confronted her, this was her crazy response. (Screenshots)

, , , 09:37


Monday, June 18, 2018 - Imagine you catch your girlfriend messing around with another guy and when you confront her, she gives you this crazy response.


Women are smart cheaters but when caught, they go on the defensive and try to manipulate their men.

Guys, don’t be fooled, if looks like a fish, swims like a fish and smells like a  fish, it’s definitely a…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on today’s World Cup matches - Will we see more upsets in Russia after a weekend of shocks?

Monday, June 18, 2018 -  Germany became the third defending World Cup champion to lose the opening match after going down 1-0 to a brillia...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno