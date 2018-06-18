This guy asked his Girlfriend the number of men she has FCUKED before him and got an interesting answer (VIDEO)

Does the past really matter in a relationship?





Would you care to find out her/ his body count and for what reason?





This guy tried to push the lady to reveal the number of guys she has slept with before and her answer was crazy.





What the poor guy missed is that nowadays, women are like swimming pools, don’t bother finding out who was there before you, just swim and move on.





Unless you want something serious - You don’t want to wife a ho3.





For you information, no lady in her right mind would admit she has slept with over four men – Usually the number they will tell you is that you are number 3





Watch the video below.



