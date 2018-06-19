This beach hotel being built in Mombasa belongs to RUTO and the contractor is depositing construction waste into Indian Ocean (PICs).

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is building a beach hotel at Shanzu, Mombasa.





Ruto bought Dolphins Hotel which he demolished and he is now building a state of art beach hotel that will be the biggest hotel in Mombasa.





Those who live there claim that they always see him supervising the construction.





Someone took photos of the contractor depositing construction waste into the Indian Ocean and NEMA is turning a…



